Anna Homecoming fun

John Steinke spikes the volleyball during the Anna Homecoming Festival Volleyball Tournament Saturday afternoon.

Anna’s FFA displays some of their equipment during the parade Saturday afternoon.

Noah Jenkins take a chance at the Punt, Pass and Kick contest. Noah is the 12-year-old son of Jason and Theresa Jenkins, of Anna.

Denzel Billing has fun at the Axe Throw Saturday afternoon at the Anna Homecoming Festival. Denzel is the 3-year-old son of Jessica Axe.

2020 Anna Homecoming Festival Queen Brynn Billing

Princess Lydia Lawson answers questions from 2021 Queen Contest Emcee Kevin Fraizer-Jones. Lawson is escorted by Prince Trent King.

Brook Pettus of the Anna Cheer Squad pulls out the winning 50/50 ticket Friday night. Brook is the 16 year daughter of Krista and Matt Pettus of Anna.

Brixley Bensman, of Anna, enjoys the car rides Friday night at the Anna Homecoming Festival after the storms cleared. Brixley is the 2 year old daughter of Jocelyn can Bryant Bensman of Anna.

Clint Cruset flips over the hamburgers on the grill with Mike Bensman.

Charlie Carter sits and enjoys her chips as she watches the Earthquakers play at the Anna Homecoming Festival Friday night. Charlie is the 1-year-old daughter of Josh and Brooke Carter, of Jackson Center.

Members of the Anna Cheer Squad hand out candy and kozzie’s during the parade.

The Anna Marching Band performs during Saturday’s anna Homecoming parade.

2021 Anna Homecoming Festival Queen Lauren Thornhill.

Alexis Fullenkamp enjoys her candy during the Anna Homecoming parade Saturday afternoon.

Jackson Fullenkamp enjoys the blow up slide at the Anna Homecoming Festival Saturday afternoon. Jackson is the 3 year old son of Adam and Brittany Fullenkamp.

The Bubble Ball put on by the high school girls soccer team was a huge success at the Anna Homecoming Festival.