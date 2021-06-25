City plans July 4 fireworks display

SIDNEY — Planning for the July 4 fireworks display, underway for more than a year, is nearly complete. This year’s display, like those of the past several years, is scheduled to be held on the grounds of Sidney Middle School.

The show is scheduled to be held Sunday, July 4, at 10 p.m. The rain date will be July 5 at the same time.

“We are fortunate to have sponsors who have annually joined together to fund the fireworks show,” Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst said. “The sponsors for this year’s show have not changed from the past couple of years, and include Wilson Health, Emerson Climate Technologies, Buckeye Ford, NK Telco, Cargill, Ferguson Construction, Goffena Furniture, Mutual Federal Savings Bank and S&S Hospitality Management.”

“Just when we thought the show couldn’t get any better, we’ve found a new vendor who has entered into a contract for a larger show than those we hosted during both Shelby County’s Bicentennial in 2019 and Sidney’s Bicentennial last year,” Barhorst said. “American Fireworks is located here in Ohio, and the company’s story is truly the story of the American Dream.”

“As I understand the story, Vincenzo Sorgi left his home in Avenzzano, Italy in 1898 and immigrated to the United States,” Barhorst explained. “He took a job laying track for the Pennsylvania Railroad, and ended up in Hudson, Ohio. The Pennsylvania Railroad’s line ended in Hudson at the time, and it was the end of his job with the company, so he settled there.”

In 1902, Sorgi started the American Fireworks Company and became the fourth generation of his family to be involved in the field of pyrotechnics. He gained a reputation for his beautiful, quality handmade products.

In 1929, Sorgi gained worldwide recognition by becoming one of the first to attempt to shoot a rocket to the moon. Though never achieving his goal, his designs and plans closely parallel those used today and he was regarded as an innovator, well ahead of his time.

Today, over a century later, things at American Fireworks have changed very little. The business is still owned by the Sorgi family. Currently operated.by Sorgi’s great grandsons John and Roberto, they are the seventh generation of the family to carry on the family’s tradition.

“Despite the hard work that Bicentennial Co-chair Bob Guillozet and I did to have truly memorable shows, this year’s show promised to be the largest fireworks display ever seen in Shelby County,” Barhorst said. “I think those watching will not only be pleasantly surprised, but awed.”

Although the Sidney Civic Band performed during the fireworks during the dual bicentennial celebrations, this year’s performance will be on July 2. The concert will be held on the grounds of the Shelby County Courthouse. The decision was made to have the traditional Friday night summertime concert so that the band members could enjoy the fireworks with their families.