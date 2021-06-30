Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Registration for Brukner Nature Center’s summer PEEP program will open Monday, April 26. The program is geared toward children ages 3 to 5 years old who are potty trained and not attending kindergarten or being home schooled. Classes will be limited to 10 children and will be an hour and a half long. Sessions will be offered Tuesday through Friday mornings from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sessions run July 20 through Aug. 27. Cost for sessions is $55 for members and $75 for nonmembers per child. To register, email info@bruknernaturecenter.com with the participant’s name, age, birthdate and phone number, as well as the top three choices for a class. An email confirming the participant has been registered will be sent, and payment should be mailed to dropped off at the center within three days. If payment is not received, the spot will open for another child.

• Brukner Nature Center will host four weeks of summer camp sessions to choose from, to be held the weeks of July 12 to 16 and July 19 to 23. All camps run from 9:30 a.m. to noon and cost is $75 for members or $100 for non-members. Group sizes will be limited to 10 kids and will be held outside as much as possible. All kids are required to wear a face mask while inside the Interpretive Building or outside if social distancing of six feet is unable to be maintained. To register, please email info@bruknernaturecenter.com or call 937-698-6493 Monday through Friday to pre-register a child. An email to confirm registration will be sent and those interested will have three days to mail a check or drop off payment. Payments that are dropped off can be left in the drop-box by the front door. If payment is not received, the spot will open for another child.

• Brukner Nature Center will host a public event along the Sugar Bush Trail with “critter profiles” that participants can match animals to through the month of July. Admission for trails and building is free for members and $2.50 per non-member or $10 per family, excluding children and grandparents discounts.

FRIDAY, JULY 2

• The Sidney Civic Band will perform a concert at 7 p.m. at Courtsquare.

• Airstream and the Shelby County Animal Shelter will host a pet adoption event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Airstream Travel Trailer Production Facility, located at 1001 W. Pike St. in Jackson Center. Adoptable pets, food and giveaways will be present and the event is open to the public.

• The 2021 Fort Loramie Liberty Days kicks-off on Friday, July 2, at 5 p.m. and runs through Sunday, July 4, at the Community Park located in the center of town at the intersection of Louis and Lane Streets. The community fireworks display will be held on Saturday, July 3, at 10 p.m. The event includes live music, a queens pageant, blackjack, bingo, and more. The event is free and open to the public.

SATURDAY, JULY 3

• Darke County Parks will host a Geocaching 101 program at 2 p.m. at the Bish Discovery Center.

SUNDAY, JULY 4

• The annual city of Sidney fireworks display will be held at 10 p.m. on the grounds of Sidney Middle School. The city has contracted with a new vendor, American Fireworks Company of Hudson, Ohio, for the show this year. The rain date for the show is Monday, July 5 at 10 p.m. Sponsors for this year’s fireworks display include Wilson Health, Emerson Climate Technologies, Buckeye Ford, NK Telco, Cargill, Ferguson Construction, Goffena Furniture, Mutual Federal Savings Bank and S&S Hospitality Management.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 7

• The Miami Valley Veteran’s Museum will host author, actor, and military historian Mike Taint at their monthly coffee and donuts event from 9 to 11 a.m.