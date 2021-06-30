Queen contest set for Friday

FORT LORAMIE – Seven contestants will compete for the 2021 Miss Independence crown on Friday, July 2. The event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the entertainment tent at the Fort Loramie Liberty Days festival. It is free and open to the public.

Contestants in this year’s contest include:

• Aubrey Baker, age 17, daughter of Jack and Annette Baker; sponsored by Fort Loramie American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 355.

• Reece Boerger, age 18, daughter of Craig and Lisa Boerger; sponsored by Boerger Electric.

• Danielle Eilerman, age 19, daughter of Nick and Katie Eilerman; sponsored by Dan Eilerman Construction.

• Ava Grudich, age 18, daughter of Chris and Jen Grudich; sponsored by Fort Loramie Booster Club.

• Jadyn Puthoff, age 18, daughter of Jim and Jenny Puthoff; sponsored by Industrial Machine Services.

• Alana Stricker, age 17, daughter of Keith and Julie Stricker; sponsored by It’s All About You Salon and Day Spa.

• Abby Wrasman, age 17, daughter of Kevin and Amy Wrasman; sponsored by Fort Loramie Community Service Club.

Preliminary judging was held on Monday, June 28, at the Wilderness Trail Museum. At the preliminary event, the contestants were given a private interview by the judges. They were evaluated on their poise and self-confidence, their responses to questions as well as their Patriotism Project.

The Patriotism Project may be a community service project, something they’ve learned about in school, or any topic the contestant can relate to patriotism. The Patriotism Projects will be on display during the duration of the festival in the Central Committee Tent.

The pageant will continue on Friday evening with the live stage event in which the 2021 Miss Independence will be crowned. The new queen will receive a $1,000 scholarship and the runner-up will receive a $500 scholarship. The newly crowned Miss Independence will reign over the Liberty Days festival held on July 1, 2 and 3. Generous sponsors and donors to this year’s queen contest include: Cutaway Styling Salon, Emmy’s Bridal, D and D Blooms, Ernst BP, North Loramie Drive Thru, Eileen’s Natural Soaps, MK Craftroom by Megan Koverman, All About You Salon and Day Spa and Small Town Boutique.