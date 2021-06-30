Twelve to vie for Little Miss Crown

FORT LORAMIE – The Fort Loramie Little Miss pageant will be held at the entertainment tent at Liberty Days on July 3 at noon. Twelve girls will compete for the title.

The little girls are all from the Fort Loramie Local School District and this year’s master of ceremonies will be Dee Eilerman.

Contestants are:

• Jordy Simon, age 6, daughter of Ryan and Janessa Simon.

• Kayla Homan, age 6, daughter of Ryan and Janelle Homan.

• Kinley Pleiman, age 6, daughter of Jordan and Mallory Pleiman.

• Taylor White, age 6, daughter of Terrance White and Renee Droesch.

• Ansley Eilerman, age 5, daughter of Paul and Kim Eilerman.

• Elaina Gehret, age 6, daughter of Jerry and Meghan Gehret.

• Kennedy Boyer, age 6, daughter of Aaron and Lesli Boyer.

• Hailey Braun, age 6, daughter of Craig and Jenna Braun.

• Shay Pleiman, age 6, daughter of Ashley and Eric Pleiman.

• Mallory Siegrist, age 5, daughter of Jon and Joni Siegrist.

• Jocelyn Roberts, age 6, daughter of John and Amelia Roberts.

• Kari Schmiesing, age 6, daughter of Adam and Lindsey Schmiesing.

The 2019 Little Miss Independence Ava Boerger, daughter of Kevin and Gina Boerger, will crown the winner. Three judges from around Shelby County will choose this year’s winner. The co-chairwomen are Courtney Prueter and Betsy Barhorst. The public is invited to attend.