Dayton Air Show preps for take-off next weekend

DAYTON — Headlined by the world-renowned U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the 2021 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger will launch its 46th annual show next weekend on July 10 and 11 at the Dayton International Airport.

The Thunderbirds will be joined by other military favorites in the air including, the U.S. Navy Super Hornet and Legacy Flight demonstration team, the U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III demonstration team and the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team.

The 2021 show is back to its normal format and will feature many other top attractions and ground displays.

Spectators will see the feature show flying attractions at Dayton’s premier summer event:

• AeroShell Aerobatic Team: This award-winning formation team will remind spectator of yesteryear when they thrill them with their four, 600-horsepower, radial engine T-6 Texan aerobatic routine.

• Mike Wiskus: Watch this National Aerobatic Champion’s incredible performance in his Lucas Oil highly-modified Pitts aircraft “Super Stinker”. He bought the aircraft on eBay as a wrecked airplane.

• Jacquie B…Ladies, it’s Time to Fly: See this accomplished female aerobatic pilot put her Extra 300S aircraft through the paces. She spends time inspiring children to do great things.

• Shockwave: Powered by three afterburning jet engines producing 36,000 HP, Shockwave is the Guinness Book world-record holder for the fastest jet truck in the world at 376 MPH.

There will also be plenty to see and do on the ground:

• Impressive aircraft displays: Tour over 50 aircraft from modern military to historic to unique civilian airplanes such as the massive Air Force KC-10 tanker, the Navy F-18 Super Hornet fighter, the Navy MH 60 Blackhawk helicopter, carrier-based Navy E-2D Hawkeye, and the oldest flying DC-3 Flagship Detroit and more.

• Meet and greet the members of the U.S. military: The men and women of the U.S. military will show spectators the aircraft and equipment they use.

• Fun for the entire family including the CenterPoint Energy Kids’ Hangar, along with interactive activities and displays. Food, beverages and souvenirs will be available to all.

“What an awesome show we have for you in 2021,” said Scott Buchanan, chairman of the United States Air and Trade Show Board of Trustees, producers of the show. “It’s so great to be back. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the City of Dayton, City of Vandalia, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, all the sponsors, volunteers, and fans for making the show possible. “This would not be possible without all of you, and we look forward to a sensational weekend.”

2021 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger tickets include the popular Pavilion and Blue Sky Chalet specialty seating options and the bargain Synchrony Family Four Packs and are now on sale at the show’s website, www.daytonairshow.com. Customers enjoy convenient print-at-home or print-to-mobile options on all website purchases.

Deep discount general admission tickets are also available for purchase at over 100 Kroger stores in the Dayton and Cincinnati region.