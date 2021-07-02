Preparing for Independence Day

Teresa Hamaker, of Sidney, places a U.S. flag into a pot of flowers at the intersection of Ohio Avenue and Poplar Street on Friday, July 2. Hamaker was helping her daughter, Sidney Alive Administrative Assistant Kristen Arnett, place the flags downtown for the 4th of July weekend. They also watered the flowers in the downtown area that were donated by Crossway Farms.

Teresa Hamaker, of Sidney, places a U.S. flag into a pot of flowers at the intersection of Ohio Avenue and Poplar Street on Friday, July 2. Hamaker was helping her daughter, Sidney Alive Administrative Assistant Kristen Arnett, place the flags downtown for the 4th of July weekend. They also watered the flowers in the downtown area that were donated by Crossway Farms. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_SDN070321FlagPlants.jpg Teresa Hamaker, of Sidney, places a U.S. flag into a pot of flowers at the intersection of Ohio Avenue and Poplar Street on Friday, July 2. Hamaker was helping her daughter, Sidney Alive Administrative Assistant Kristen Arnett, place the flags downtown for the 4th of July weekend. They also watered the flowers in the downtown area that were donated by Crossway Farms. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News