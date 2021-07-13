Angel Run set for Sunday

NORTH STAR —The 24th annual Angel Run 5K will be held Sunday, July 18, beginning at 9 a.m. at the North Star Park, east of town.

Race day registration begins at 7:30 a.m.

The Fun Run for kids will start at 8:45 a.m.

Fees the day of the race are $20 for all ages with a shirt (limited supply available); $12 for ages 15 to 64 without a shirt; $5 for ages 14 and under and 65 and older without a shirt; $1 for fun run; and #12 for a shirt only.

Online registration is available at DarkeCountyWellnessChallenge.com.

The Angel Run was started back in 1998 in memory of Lynn Topp and all lost loved ones. Proceeds from each run go towards a $1,000 Angel Run Scholarship, plus donations to the North Star Fire Department and North Star American Legion.

The run is held during the Fireman’s and American Legion Picnic.