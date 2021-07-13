Learning the basics

Owen Wilt, front, 8, of Anna, son of Sandy and Ashley Wilt, takes part in Jr. Golf Week held by the Moose Golf Course on Tuesday, July 13. The 5 day program is run by PGA Professional Ashley Wilt who said this is the third year running the event. He said they had 12 kids sign up the first year and 90 kids this year. Wilt is looking for sponsors for next year’s program. This year Lowes Mows sponsored drinks for the kids.

Owen Wilt, front, 8, of Anna, son of Sandy and Ashley Wilt, takes part in Jr. Golf Week held by the Moose Golf Course on Tuesday, July 13. The 5 day program is run by PGA Professional Ashley Wilt who said this is the third year running the event. He said they had 12 kids sign up the first year and 90 kids this year. Wilt is looking for sponsors for next year’s program. This year Lowes Mows sponsored drinks for the kids. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_SDN071421JrGolf.jpg Owen Wilt, front, 8, of Anna, son of Sandy and Ashley Wilt, takes part in Jr. Golf Week held by the Moose Golf Course on Tuesday, July 13. The 5 day program is run by PGA Professional Ashley Wilt who said this is the third year running the event. He said they had 12 kids sign up the first year and 90 kids this year. Wilt is looking for sponsors for next year’s program. This year Lowes Mows sponsored drinks for the kids. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News