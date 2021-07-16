First on the Moon to raffle tailgate art by John Cerny

WAPAKONETA — First on the Moon, based in Wapakoneta, is giving residents the opportunity to own original art by John Cerney, renowned California muralist who created the image of Neil Armstrong installed on US 33 east of Wapakoneta in September.

The organization is raffling a 2-foot by 5-foot tailgate Cerney painted before his trip to Wapakoneta, to advertise the mural to fellow travelers. After arriving in Wapakoneta, the tailgate was removed and is now on display at Riverside Art Center, 3. W. Auglaize St., Wapakoneta.

The Armstrong tailgate is one of the last that Cerney painted, as he has transitioned from a truck to a trailer, making it all the more valuable.

First on the Moon is selling raffle tickets to win the tailgate at $10 each, with only 250 tickets to be sold. The drawing for the art will be held July 17, live on the First on the Moon Facebook page. The winner need not be present.

“We’re grateful for the wonderful mural that John created for our community, and extra appreciative of the fundraising opportunity he provided First on the Moon, by raffling this one-of-a-kind art from a world-renowned artist. This tailgate will find a new home on Saturday,” First on the Moon vice president Rachel Barber said.

Tickets are available at Riverside Art Center, Casa, Chic, and Image Masters, all located on Auglaize Street in historic downtown Wapakoneta.