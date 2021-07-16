Posted on by

The joy of mud

,

photo

Mud flies through the air as Hudson Goffena, 8, of Sidney, is carried along by momentum after leaving the bottom of a giant waterslide at the Moose Golf Course on Friday, July 16. The waterslide is a special activity held for kids taking part in Jr. Golf Week held by the Moose Golf Course

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_SDN071721MudSlide.jpgMud flies through the air as Hudson Goffena, 8, of Sidney, is carried along by momentum after leaving the bottom of a giant waterslide at the Moose Golf Course on Friday, July 16. The waterslide is a special activity held for kids taking part in Jr. Golf Week held by the Moose Golf Course Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News