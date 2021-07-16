The joy of mud

Mud flies through the air as Hudson Goffena, 8, of Sidney, is carried along by momentum after leaving the bottom of a giant waterslide at the Moose Golf Course on Friday, July 16. The waterslide is a special activity held for kids taking part in Jr. Golf Week held by the Moose Golf Course
