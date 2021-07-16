On the agendas

Board of Electrons

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, July 19, at 10 a.m. at the board office. Items on the agenda include a communications meeting, HAVA and CARES Act grant audits, and initial e-poll book upgrade options.

Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local School District Board of Education will hold a special board meeting Monday, July 19, at 5 p.m. in the Workforce Hangar. The board will go into executive session to consider the employment of a district employee.

Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY —The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) will meet on Monday, July 19, at 4 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

The board will consider the request of Kevin M. Darnell, on behalf of Scott Dorsey, has requested discussion of the potential for approval of a conditional use permit and variances for outdoor storage at 720 Linden Ave. in the I-2, general industrial district.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, July 19, at 6 p.m. at the board office.

Anna Board of Education

ANNA — The Anna Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, July 19, at 6:30 p.m. in the board office.

Items on the agenda include the treasurer’s report, superintendent’s report and an executive session for the employment of public employees.

Sidney City Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Planning Commission will meet on Monday, July 19, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, July 19, at 7 p.m. at the school.

Items on the agenda include updating the administrative contracts of the superintendent, treasurer, principals and tech coordinator; accepting the resignation of Cari Beth Noah, K-12 vocal music; employment of Anastasia Long, K-12 vocal music; approval of limited contacts for Elizabeth Baker, 3-year, Peyton Esser, 1 year, and Caylee Karg, 1 year; employment of supplemental contracts; and reports from maintenance, bus and custodial, elementary and high school.

North Central Ohio Solid Waste District

MARYSVILLE — The North Central Ohio Solid Waste District Board of Directors will hold its quarterly meeting on Wednesday, July 21, at 10 a.m. at the Union County Services Building, 840 London Ave., Marysville, and virtually. Follow the link, https://global.gotomeetng.com/join/718095477, to join virtually. The meeting cn also be joined vial the phone at 1-571-317-3112 and use the access code 718-095-477.

Following the meeting, the Policy Committee will meet at 12:30 p.m. in person and virtually.

Tri-County Board

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Wednesday, July 21, at 6:45 p.m. in the Helmlinger Board Room at the Board office at 1100 Wayne St., Suite 4000, Troy. As the authority for public bodies to meet virtually has expired, the meeting will be in person only. The Finance Committee will meet at the same location beginning at 6 p.m.