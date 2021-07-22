Kiwanis celebrates 100th anniversary

Attorney and local historian Rich Wallace gives the keynote speech at the The Kiwanis Club of Sidney’s 100th Anniversary celebration. It was held at the Shelby Oaks Golf Club Wednesday evening, July 21. The Kiwanis Club was chartered Nov. 24, 1920. Honored at the event were past presidents, district and division guests and Legion of Honor award winners. Proclamations for the anniversary were received from the city of Sidney, Shelby County Commissioners, State Reps. Susan Manchester and Nino Vitale and State Sen. Matt Huffman. The celebration was postponed from 2020 because of the COVID-18 pandemic.

