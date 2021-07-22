Minster Council approves street contract

MINSTER – A contract was approved for resurfacing of some streets in Minster and a planned major street reconstruction project moved one step forward at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Minster Village Council.

Village Administrator Don Harrod said Barrett Paving of Franklin, Ohio, offered the lowest and best bid of $312,869.60 to resurface several streets. They are Stadium Drive, Greenhills Drive. the state Route 66 access road, Park Place Drive, Savannah Place, Northcrest Drive, and the intersection of Cleveland and Seventh streets. Work is expected to be done in September.

The new reconstruction project on Sebenth Street between Main Street and Hamilton is one step closer. The village received plans for the estimated $1.5 million project from Choice One recently, and Harrod said they expect the project to go out for bids the week of July 25. The project will involve a complete reconstruction of the roadway and replacement of all utilities. It is expected to begin in Fall 2021 and end early 2022.

In other discussion, Harood said now that a report has been submitted by CDM Smith, the village will continue to study how to meet EPA guidelines for controlling total dissolved solids coming from the wastewater plant serving the Danone plant and surrounding area.

Council approved various expenditures.

They included a June bill of $22,280.40 from the Duncan and Allen law firm. The firm is overseeing a lawsuit over a breach of contract dispute with solar company which was originally assigned the task of expanding the village solar field. Harrod said the federal court in Toledo was almost done with depositions and then a summary judgment would be made.

Council approved a $26,172.71 invoice for the 2nd quarter of tax collection services from the city of St. Marys. A new transformer at the wastewater treatment plant near Danone cost $23,350.

Harrod also reported that Minster Concrete Coatings continue to work on applying the rubber surfacing underneath the new playground equipment at Four Seasons Park. They are installing the top section of rubber this week and he said if weather holds out, they should be completed by the end of the week.

Also, village electric department crews continue to work on setting new poles along Main Street north of state Route 119/Bensman Road. The existing poles are being replaced due to their age and poor condition.

Council also approved a resolution to place a 3 mill/3year Fire/EMS levy renewal on the November ballot. In addition, they approved invoices of $1,205,783.32.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

