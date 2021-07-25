New Bremen Firmen’s Picnic fun

Lynnae Maurer, 6, Liam Maurer, 7, Emmitt Maurer, 9, all of New Bremen, practice using a firehose during the 100th Annual New Bremen Firemen’s Picnic on Friday, July 23. The kids are the children of Brett and Maylami Maurer.

Kids try to push a barrel the farthest with fire hoses at the 100th Annual New Bremen Firemen’s Picnic on Friday, July 23.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_CC3I6349.jpg Kids try to push a barrel the farthest with fire hoses at the 100th Annual New Bremen Firemen’s Picnic on Friday, July 23. David Pence | Sidney Daily News

Minster Pumper stops when NBFD has to leave for a fire call during the 100th Annual New Bremen Firemen’s Picnic on Saturday, July 24.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_CC3I6463.jpg Minster Pumper stops when NBFD has to leave for a fire call during the 100th Annual New Bremen Firemen’s Picnic on Saturday, July 24. David Pence | Sidney Daily News

Hanging out in a classic fire engine are, left to right, Emelia Russell, 5, Hallie Russell, 2, and their mom, Katlyn Russell at the 100th Annual New Bremen Firemen’s Picnic on Friday, July 23. The kids are also the children of Bradon Russell.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_CC3I6661.jpg Hanging out in a classic fire engine are, left to right, Emelia Russell, 5, Hallie Russell, 2, and their mom, Katlyn Russell at the 100th Annual New Bremen Firemen’s Picnic on Friday, July 23. The kids are also the children of Bradon Russell. David Pence | Sidney Daily News

Colton Huffman, 4, of New Bremen tries his hand behind the wheel of an old fire truck at the 100th Annual New Bremen Firemen’s Picnic on Friday, July 23. Colton is the son of Justin and Tina Huffman.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_CC3I6675.jpg Colton Huffman, 4, of New Bremen tries his hand behind the wheel of an old fire truck at the 100th Annual New Bremen Firemen’s Picnic on Friday, July 23. Colton is the son of Justin and Tina Huffman. David Pence | Sidney Daily News

New Bremen Firefighter Craig Topp, does a controlled burger burn at the 100th Annual New Bremen Firemen’s Picnic on Friday, July 23.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_CC3I6769.jpg New Bremen Firefighter Craig Topp, does a controlled burger burn at the 100th Annual New Bremen Firemen’s Picnic on Friday, July 23. David Pence | Sidney Daily News

Lennie Schlepp, 2, rides a horse with help from her mom, Mackenzie Schlepp, both of New Bremen, at the 100th Annual New Bremen Firemen’s Picnic on Friday, July 23. Lennie is also the son of Spencer Schlepp.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_CC3I6738.jpg Lennie Schlepp, 2, rides a horse with help from her mom, Mackenzie Schlepp, both of New Bremen, at the 100th Annual New Bremen Firemen’s Picnic on Friday, July 23. Lennie is also the son of Spencer Schlepp. David Pence | Sidney Daily News

Lynnae Maurer, 6, Liam Maurer, 7, Emmitt Maurer, 9, all of New Bremen, practice using a firehose during the 100th Annual New Bremen Firemen’s Picnic on Friday, July 23. The kids are the children of Brett and Maylami Maurer.