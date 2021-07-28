Shelby County commissioners advertise bids for highway program

SIDNEY – The Shelby County commissioners authorized advertising for bids for the 2021 highway paint striping program among their actions in July.

The commissioners authorized advertising for bids for the highway project on July 8. Bids are due by 11 a.m. Aug. 3.

On July 22 the commissioners opened two bids for the Board of Elections wall replacement project and took them under advisement.

The commissioners signed a proclamation on July 20 recognizing The Kiwanis Club of Sidney’s 100th anniversary on Nov. 24, 1920.

They approved payment of weekly expenditures totaling $269,090.48 on July 8, $8,667,371.75 on July 15 and $440,888.08 on July 22.

Also on July 22, the commissioners transferred $166,939.30 from the General Fund to the Engineer’s Fund and transferred $166,939.29 from the General Fund to the Capital Improvement Fund.