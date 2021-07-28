Res grand champion dairy steer and more

Dane Moniaci, right, 11, of Sidney, shows his bantam Belgium bearded d’uccle to fair judge Bob Johns, of Fremont, at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 28. Dane is the son of Joe and Meghan.

Russia Fashionetts, member Eliza Gariety, 16, of Russia, daughter of Greg and Connie Gariety, won outstanding of the day and state fair participant for shopping savvy – senior at the Shelby County Fair.

Russia Fashionetts, member Eliza Gariety, 16, of Russia, daughter of Greg and Connie Gariety, won outstanding of the day and state fair participant for shopping savvy – senior at the Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Dane Moniaci, right, 11, of Sidney, shows his bantam Belgium bearded d'uccle to fair judge Bob Johns, of Fremont, at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 28. Dane is the son of Joe and Meghan. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Kolton Hengstler, 13, of Botkins, son of Jacob and Megan Hengstler, won showman of showman poultry and intermediate showmanship – poultry at the Shelby County Fair.

Kolton Hengstler, 13, of Botkins, son of Jacob and Megan Hengstler, won showman of showman poultry and intermediate showmanship – poultry at the Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Progressive Livestock 4-H Club member Brynleigh Osysko, 10, of Jackson Center, daughter of Ryan and Ashley Osysko,won reserve division 3 grand champion and 3rd overall gilt.

Progressive Livestock 4-H Club member Brynleigh Osysko, 10, of Jackson Center, daughter of Ryan and Ashley Osysko,won reserve division 3 grand champion and 3rd overall gilt. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Scissors to Sheep member Mariah Booher, 18, of Sidney, daughter of Gayette and Scott Booher, won 1st runner up – fair queen at the Shelby County Fair.

Scissors to Sheep member Mariah Booher, 18, of Sidney, daughter of Gayette and Scott Booher, won 1st runner up – fair queen at the Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Russia Livestock member Hanna Heitkamp, 18, of Houston, daughter of Renea Heitkamp and Tom Heitkamp, won reserve grand champion dairy steer at the Shelby County Fair.