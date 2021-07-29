Kids Day at the Shelby County Fair

Elijah Owens, 3, of Sidney, looks up at the stage Thursday, July 29, prior to the start of the the Shelby County Fair’s Kids Day program. Elijah is the son of Kayla Atkinson.

Autumn Lemly, 2, of Anna, plays with the bicycle she won on Thursday, July 29, at the Shelby County Fair’s Kids Day program. Autumn is the daughter of Jason and Jessica Lemly.

Nova Canan, 7, of Anna, reacts after winning a raffle prize on Thursday, July 29, at the Shelby County Fair’s Kids Day program. Nova is the daughter of Carmen and Jon Canan.

Will Seger, 2, of Fort Loramie, wears a firefighter hat on Thursday, July 29, at the Shelby County Fair’s Kids Day program. Will is the son of Julie and Clint Seger.

Gemma Schulze, second from left, 10, of Russia, catches a prize thrown into the crowd on Thursday, July 29, at the Shelby County Fair’s Kids Day program. Gemma is the daughter of Tracy and Brian Schulze.