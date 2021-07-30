English Equitation on the Flat and more

Isabella McVety, 16, of Anna, daughter of Chris and Randi McVety, competed in English Equitation on the Flat at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 29.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

McCartyville Producers 4-H Club member Grant Albers, 18, of McCartyville, son of Chris and Ron Albers, won outstanding of the day, best of class and state fair qualifier in woodworking: Finishing Up at the Shelby County Fair.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Starting Farmers member Olivia Voress, 15, of Sidney, daughter of Eric and Kim Voress, won grand champion ram overall at the Shelby County Fair.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Meredith Klein, 16, of Anna, daughter of Eric and Sarah Klein, won best of show family and consumer science, outstanding of the day and best of class with “Your Thoughts Matter”

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Anna Hagen, 12, of Jackson Center, daughter of Eric and Melodi Hagen, competes in English Equitation on the Flat at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 29.