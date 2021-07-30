Rain, goats and more

Successful member Kale Wiley, 10, of Sidney, daughter of Keith and Kara Wiley, won outstanding of the day, best construction and state fair qualifier in sewing; Terrific Tops at the Shelby County Fair.
Miracle Salmons, left, 3, gets some market goat showing pointers from Hunter Messer, 11, both of Anna, at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 29. Miracle is the daughter of DJ Salmons and Tiffany Peters. Hunter is the son of Jackie Salmons and Rodney Messer.
Troy Zimpfer, 16, of Anna, son of Molly and Ted Zimpfer, shows his market goat at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 29.
Successful member Kavin Wiley, 14, of Sidney, son of Keith and Kara Wiley, won outstanding of the day and state fair qualifier in special interest: Determined at the Shelby County Fair.
Maddison Hume, left, 13, daughter of Dustin and Kelli Hume, and Ashlynn Hughes, 4, both of Sidney, daughter of Dustin and Kelli Hughes, are reflected in pools of water as they walk around the Shelby County Fair after a heavy downpour on Thursday, July 29.