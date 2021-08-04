National Night Out held

Shelby County Sherriff jim frye goes down in the dunk tank as Amie Rainer, of Sidney, watches during National Night Out activities on the Courtsquare on Tuesday, Aug. 3. Amie is the daughter of Emma and Tim Rainer.

Tony Iverson and Jeremy Hatfield, members of Connection Pointe Church of God, grilling the brats during National Night Out activities on the Courtsquare on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Tony Iverson and Jeremy Hatfield, members of Connection Pointe Church of God, grilling the brats during National Night Out activities on the Courtsquare on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Lilie Fitter, 8, of Sidney, try the the ring toss during National Night Out activities on the Courtsquare on Tuesday, Aug. 3. Lilie is the granddaughter of Terri Wright.

Lilie Fitter, 8, of Sidney, try the the ring toss during National Night Out activities on the Courtsquare on Tuesday, Aug. 3. Lilie is the granddaughter of Terri Wright.

Sidney dance studio members showing their moves to the community during National Night Out activities on the Courtsquare on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Sidney dance studio members showing their moves to the community during National Night Out activities on the Courtsquare on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

