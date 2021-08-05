Reserve barrow, goat and more

Russia Livestock 4-H member Lilly Fullenkamp, third from left, 15, of Russia, daughter of Nick and Stephanie Fullenkamp, won reserve grand champion market barrow and grand champion division 4 crossbreed at the Shelby County Fair. Standing, left to right, are Weston DeLaet, Logan Fullenkamp and
Russia Livestock 4-H Club member Levi Delaet, 15, of Russia, son of Chad and Ann Delaet, won grand champion dairy steer at the Shelby County Fair.
Anna Livestock 4-H Club member Iris Canan, 14, of Anna, daughter of Carmen and Jon Canan, won intermediate market goat showman at the Shelby County Fair.
Anna Livestock 4-H Club member Ren Canan, 10, of Anna, son of Carmen and Jon Canan, won junior market goat showman at the Shelby County Fair.
Anna Livestock 4-H Club member Willow Canan, center, 12, of Anna, daughter of Carmen and Jon Canan, won reserve grand champion market goat at the Shelby County Fair. Standing, left, is Iris Canan, 14, and on the right is Nova Canan, 7.
