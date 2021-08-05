Bugs, cooking and more

Anna Livestock 4-H Club member Rhylan Platfoot, third from left, 13, of Anna, son of Dan and Carly Platfoot, reserve grand champion division 3 crossbreed barrow at the Shelby County Fair. Positioned, left to right, are Brookes Platfoot, 10, Finley Platfoot, 4, and Rory Platfoot, 8.

McCartyville Producers 4-H Club member Emma Wuebker, 9, of Anna, daughter of Craig and Heather Wuebker, won Outstanding of the Day 20C: paintings, junior at the Shelby County Fair.

McCartyville Producers 4-H Club member Emma Wuebker, 9, of Anna, daughter of Craig and Heather Wuebker, won let’s start cooking, beginner, outstanding of the day and state fair qualifier at the Shelby County Fair.

McCartyville Producers 4-H Club member Emma Wuebker, 9, of Anna, daughter of Craig and Heather Wuebker, won foods, best of class beginner and the Dorothy Duncan award, beginner at the Shelby County Fair.

Successful member 4-H Club Amanda Roush, 12, of rural Sidney, daughter of Karen and Darrin Ike, won state fair qualifier and outstanding of the day for insects adventure level 1 at the Shelby County Fair.