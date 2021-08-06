Dunk the Deutsch family event to honor grandfather who died of Alzheimer’s disease

OAKWOOD — Four siblings are working together to raise money for their grandfather who passed away from Alzheiner’s disease.

Peyton, Parker, Charlotte and Simon Deutsch will hold a community open house and fundraiser with a dunking booth to honor the memory of their grandfather Charlie Wendeln. Each half-hour a different family member will sit on the dunking booth. The event will be held Sunday, Aug. 8, from 1 to 5 p.m. at 106 Spirea Drive, Oakwood.

Wendeln was a former mayor of Russia in Shelby County. Since 2014, the Wendeln and Deutsch families have participated in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and raised money to help those affected by the disease. The family is on the verge of raising $100,000 for the cause. The grandkids are helping to raise the last $5,000 needed.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises critical funds for Alzheimer’s research, care and support. Money from the Walk allows the Alzheimer’s Association to offer support and education services for free.

There are 30,000 people in the Miami Valley living with Alzheimer’s disease and an additional 100,000 people affected through their role as caregivers. Alzheimer’s is a progressive brain disease that can not be cured, slowed or prevented.