https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_DSC_7291-1.jpg Angela Carey, of Sidney, signs up to try and win a money tree worth over $500 being offered by Wilson Health during a Relay for Life fundraiser at the 2021 Relay for Life on the courtsquare on Friday, Aug. 6. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_DSC_7297-1.jpg Jenna Allen, of Sidney, sings the National Anthem during the 2021 Relay for Life on the courtsquare on Friday, Aug. 6. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_DSC_7466-1.jpg Jonas Guillozet, of Maplewood, son of Frank and Jessica Guillozet, blows a whistle while on a cell phone at the 2021 Relay for Life on the courtsquare on Friday, Aug. 6. Jonas won the whistle at the “A Family Affair” booth. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_DSC_7475-1.jpg Eileen Ferree, of Sidney, looks over raffle items at the 2021 Relay for Life on the courtsquare on Friday, Aug. 6. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_DSC_7497-1.jpg Dexter, owned by Briana Brown, of Sidney, sported pink eyebrows and a pink bandana while attending Relay for Life on the courtsquare on Friday, Aug. 6. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_DSC_7578-1.jpg Thalieia Maher, of Piqua, takes a photo of members of the Sidney Dance Company and Sharon’s School of Dance at the Relay for Life on the courtsquare on Friday, Aug. 6. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_DSC_7546-1.jpg Members of the Sidney Dance Company and Sharon’s School of Dance perform during Relay for Life on the courtsquare on Friday, Aug. 6. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_DSC_7679.jpg Angela Carey, of Sidney, lights illuminaria during the 2021 Relay for Life on the courtsquare on Friday, Aug. 6. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_DSC_7509-1.jpg Feathers of the Phoenix member Jerry Pence, left, of Botkins, hands a bag of popcorn to Myles Epley, 4, of Sidney, at 2021 Relay for Life on the courtsquare on Friday, Aug. 6. Myles is the son of Rosalynda and Timothy Epley. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Cancer survivors Lisa Hoskins, left, and her sister Glenna Limbert, both of Sidney, face a U.S. flag during the singing of the National Anthem at the 2021 Relay for Life on the courtsquare on Friday, Aug. 6.