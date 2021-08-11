RUSSIA — Jace and Lori Grogean, of Russia, announce the birth of their daughter, Agnes Jane Grogean, born on July 9, 2021, at 7:05 a.m. at Wilson Birthing Center in Sidney.

She weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.

She was welcomed home by her older brothers Jaxon, 14, Cash, 12, Leo, 6, Roman, 4, and her older sister Juliet, 8.

Her maternal grandparents are Tom and Jane Pleiman, of Fort Loramie. Her paternal grandparents are John and Linda Grogean, of Russia. Her great-grandparents are Charlie and Hilda Grogean, of Russia.

Her mother is the former Lori Pleiman, of Fort Loramie.