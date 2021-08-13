On the agendas

Board of Elections

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, Aug. 16, at 10 a.m. at the board office. Items on the agenda include electronic poll books, the fairgrounds, retaining wall, continuity plan, certifying petitions for the November election, early voting for the November election, election night procedures, budget and printer.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, Aug 16, 2021, at 1:45 p.m. in the first floor conference room at City Hall.

The purpose of the meeting is for City Council to hold an executive session to consider the employment of a public official/employee.

Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY —The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) will meet on Monday, Aug. 16, at 4 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY – The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m. at the board office. Items on the agenda include a Vartek presentation, the hiring of personnel, the creation of a family and community coordinator position and approval of bus stops.

Sidney City Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Planning Commission will meet on Monday, Aug 16, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Aug 16, at 7 p.m. at the school.

Sidney Tree Board

SIDNEY —The Sidney Tree Board will meet on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 4 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.