CCAO adopts new logo

COLUMBUS – The County Commissioners Association of Ohio debuted a new logo designed to promote unity and cohesion throughout the association as well as modernize and expand an established brand that has long worked to advance county government.

“We are pleased to present the newly adopted logo concept for our association of counties. A refresh and redesign were overdue, as our previous logo became dated and lost impact,” CCAO President Tim Bubb said. “The timing for a new logo image is perfect as we conclude the strategic planning process for the next decade for CCAO.”

The new logo is the result of a several month development process that involved both outside design expertise and guidance from within the association.

“CCAO is looking to the future, and it is important that we have a strong brand as we grow and evolve to meet our members’ needs. Now more than ever, it is crucial counties have the resources they need to deliver vital services to the people they serve,” CCAO Executive Director Cheryl Subler said. “I’m very appreciative of the work done by our members, and we have a strong, vibrant logo that will serve us well as we work to build stronger counties for a stronger Ohio.”