Rotary honors Excellence in Education Award winners

SIDNEY – The Excellence in Education Award winners were presented at the Aug. 16 weekly Monday noon luncheon of the Sidney Rotary Club at Murphy’s on the Square.

This award is a collaborative effort between Sidney Rotary and the Midwest Regional Education Service Center. The ceremony allowed for formal recognition of the 2020 winners and 2021 teachers. Those who were honored were from five school districts and the Upper Valley Career Center.

This is not another “Teacher of the Year” award; it is, instead, an opportunity to recognize and honor Shelby County teachers who are doing more than just their job.

This is for someone who has gone above and beyond not only in the school building but also outside the classroom and making an impact on their students. Nominators can be peers, administrators, parents or students (current or former) of the educator.

The Rotary Club hosted the award winners, family members and their nominators for a short ceremony and a celebratory cake afterwards. Each winner was introduced with a short bio, and the winners were invited to share a few words with those in attendance and received the Excellence in Education Award.

The Rotary Club of Sidney congratulated the 2020 and 2021 Excellence in Education Award winners: 2020 winners – Troyann Freytag, Sidney Middle School; Sam Brautigam, Anna Schools; Sonya Phillips, Fairlawn Schools; and Mandy Gutman, Sidney High School; 2021 winners – Susie Harris, Jackson Center Schools; Marcus Petitjean, Russia Schools; and Aaron Johnson, Upper Valley Career Center.

The Sidney Rotary Club is a member of Rotary International, the world’s largest service organization. The local club meets every Monday at noon. Anyone interested in learning more about this service club is invited to join for a meeting.