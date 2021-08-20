OVI checkpoint to be held in Miami County by OSP

PIQUA — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) will conduct an OVI checkpoint in Miami County Saturday evening, Aug. 21.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, said an OSP press release, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

“Each year, countless lives are lost on our area roadways due to people making the poor choice of driving after they have been drinking,” Lieutenant Joseph Gebhart, commander of the Piqua Post, said in the release. “State troopers make on average 25,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving, but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways.”

The location of the checkpoint will be announced Saturday morning.