Pow Wow held at fairgrounds

Paul Jones, of Bath, Ind., carries a Lakota style dance stick in his left hand as he dances during the 10th annual Honoring Our Veterans and First Responders Pow Wow on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Shelby County Fairgrounds.

Paul Jones, of Bath, Ind., carries a Lakota style dance stick in his left hand as he dances during the 10th annual Honoring Our Veterans and First Responders Pow Wow on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Azalea Gregg, left, 4, of Quincy, daughter of Charlene Kindle, dances with Gentle Dove, of Thornville, during the 10th annual Honoring Our Veterans and First Responders Pow Wow on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Shelby County Fairgrounds.

Azalea Gregg, left, 4, of Quincy, daughter of Charlene Kindle, dances with Gentle Dove, of Thornville, during the 10th annual Honoring Our Veterans and First Responders Pow Wow on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Althea Reiter, 2, of Cincinnati, dances in the 10th annual Honoring Our Veterans and First Responders Pow Wow on Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. Althea is the daughter of Juan Reiter and Sarah Clark.

Althea Reiter, 2, of Cincinnati, dances in the 10th annual Honoring Our Veterans and First Responders Pow Wow on Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. Althea is the daughter of Juan Reiter and Sarah Clark. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Korean War veteran Eugene Berning, left to right, and his wife of 68 years, Irene Berning, both of St. Patricks, talk with Charles Keith, of Fairborn, at the 10th annual Honoring Our Veterans and First Responders Pow Wow on Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. Eugene served in the U.S. Army from 1951-53.

Korean War veteran Eugene Berning, left to right, and his wife of 68 years, Irene Berning, both of St. Patricks, talk with Charles Keith, of Fairborn, at the 10th annual Honoring Our Veterans and First Responders Pow Wow on Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. Eugene served in the U.S. Army from 1951-53. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Piper Black Spotted Horse, 9, of Delaware, dances during the 10th annual Honoring Our Veterans and First Responders Pow Wow on Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. Piper is the daughter of Star Jenkins and Lawrence Reddest.

Piper Black Spotted Horse, 9, of Delaware, dances during the 10th annual Honoring Our Veterans and First Responders Pow Wow on Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. Piper is the daughter of Star Jenkins and Lawrence Reddest. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Charles Keith, of Fairborn, participates in a drum circle during the 10th annual Honoring Our Veterans and First Responders Pow Wow on Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Shelby County Fairgrounds.

Charles Keith, of Fairborn, participates in a drum circle during the 10th annual Honoring Our Veterans and First Responders Pow Wow on Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Chante Reddest, of Akron, dances during the 10th annual Honoring Our Veterans and First Responders Pow Wow on Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Shelby County Fairgrounds.

Chante Reddest, of Akron, dances during the 10th annual Honoring Our Veterans and First Responders Pow Wow on Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Steven Rodgers, of Milford, attends the 10th annual Honoring Our Veterans and First Responders Pow Wow on Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Shelby County Fairgrounds.

Steven Rodgers, of Milford, attends the 10th annual Honoring Our Veterans and First Responders Pow Wow on Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Star Jenkins, left, and her daughter Mukwa Hartline, both of Delaware, OH, dance during the 10th annual Honoring Our Veterans and First Responders Pow Wow on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Shelby County Fairgrounds.