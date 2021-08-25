Home brewing competition planned

MINSTER — The Minster Brewing Association and Minster Oktoberfest are sponsoring a home brewing competition at this year’s 2021 Oktoberfest celebration.

Beer categories will include light, dark, hoppy and Oktoberfest. Overall best of show and category winners will be determined by a private judging panel of local brewmasters the week of Oktoberfest.

The award ceremony will take place after the beer tray relay on Saturday, Oct. 2, (roughly around 3pm). For Full contest details and entry information see the Oktoberfest Facebook page or send an email to minsterbrewingassociation@gmail.com with your name and phone number.