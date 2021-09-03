Champaign County Balloon Fest returns Sept. 10, 11

URBANA — The Champaign County Balloon Fest will be returning Sept. 10 and 11 from 4 to 9 p.m. each day.

The “Hot Air Affair” will be held at Grimes Field, 1636 N. Main St., Urbana, with tickets costing $2 for adults and $1 for children. Music, food, snacks, contests, children’s activities and a dedicated beer garden will all be available to attendees.

There are 12 balloons participating and will launch at 6 p.m. each evening and return for the glow at 8 p.m.

At 7 p.m. on Friday night there will be a pizza eating contest sponsored by Marco’s pizza and Saturday night a wings eating contest sponsored by The Wings Bar Restaurant.

Balloon launch and balloon glow are controlled by weather conditions and are subject to change. Pets are not allowed, no carry in alcohol, or coolers and smoking is prohibited.