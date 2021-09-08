ASSURE Suicide Awareness community walk to be held Saturday, Sept. 11

CELINA — The Area Suicide Support Resources (ASSURE) Suicide Awareness and Prevention Walk will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Mercer County Fairgrounds.

Registration for the walk will open at 8 a.m. with opening ceremonies beginning at 9 a.m. and the walk beginning at 9:15 a.m. This walk is a fundraising event that will fund vital research, education, advocacy, suicide prevention initiatives and programs to support those impacted by suicide in Mercer County.

“Our mission is to bring awareness of suicide prevention practices to the area through community outreach programs. Also, to support those experiencing thoughts of suicide and their families; and to support suicide loss survivors,” Assure Committee Member Tonia Bryan said.

Ohio ASSURE Suicide Awareness & Prevention Walk is an annual walk that is meant to bring awareness of suicide prevention practices throughout Mercer County and the surrounding area through community outreach programs.

“We do not live in a perfect world. There is no such thing as a perfect family. Families in our area have been, are and will be touched by mental health issues such as anxiety, panic, or suicidal thoughts. With this walk we are hoping to educate, to prevent people from being affected by or experiencing loss,” Committee Member Marilyn Kahlig said.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health and the CDC, in 2019 in the United States, there were nearly two and a half times more suicides (47,511) as there were homicides (19,141). In Mercer County that same year, local law enforcement encountered just over 40 people who threaten suicide, attempted suicide, or sadly completed suicide. This walk is to bring awareness and hope for those who struggle with life.

Donations to support ASSURE and its mission can be made anytime at www.assuremc.org/donate.