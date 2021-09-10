Barry & Denise Johnson Foundation to host third Annual Ezra J. Hartke Race for Hope

TIPP CITY — The Barry & Denise Johnson Foundation has announced the third Annual Ezra J. Hartke Race for Hope will be held at Kyle Park in Tipp City on Saturday, Nov. 13, starting at 9 a.m. The inaugural event in 2019 drew approximately 300 walkers and runners to raise money for childhood cancer. Last year’s event was conducted virtually due to the pandemic.

The event includes a 5K walk, timed 5K run and timed 10K run. Participants can register for the in-person event and there is also a virtual participation option. The registration fee is $20 for walkers and virtual participants. Registration for 5K and 10K runners is $25. There is a $5 discount for participants from ages 6 to 18. Children under the age of 6 are free. All participants also have the option to purchase a race shirt for $12 as well as a Team Ezra wristband for $5. Donations can be made through the race registration site or directly by check to the foundation.

To register for the event or make a donation, visit the race registration site at https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/TippCity/EzraJHartkeRaceforHope. Participants can also find more information on the website at https://www.ejhraceforhope.com/ or by visiting the Facebook page (@EJHRaceforHope). Paper registrations are also available by contacting the foundation.

The event has been sanctioned by USA Track & Field. The course starts from Kyle Park in Tipp City and runs along the scenic Miami Valley bike trail. Companies interested in being a sponsor can contact the foundation directly for information.