Every dog has its day

A Van Buren TWP firefighter Dakota Blair poses with Mika, a pomsky, owned by the family of Candace Alig, Jason Alig and Hope Alig, all of Botkins. Mika was one of 11 dogs and 1 cat that raised enough money to be included in the 2022 SCARF Top Pet Calendar. On Monday, Sept. 13 the pets were photographed for the calendar with local firefighters at the Sidney Fire Department.

VanBuren Township firefighter Dakota Blair poses with Mika, a pomsky, owned by the family of Candace Alig, Jason Alig and Hope Alig, all of Botkins. Mika was one of 11 dogs and one cat that raised enough money to be included in the 2022 SCARF Top Pet Calendar. On Monday, Sept. 13, the pets were photographed for the calendar with local firefighters at the Sidney Fire Department.