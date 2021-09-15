The Vietnam Wall arrives

Onlookers wave and hold up a U.S. flag as a long line of motorcycles drives down Ohio Avenue and turns left onto Court Street. The motorcycles were escorting the traveling Vietnam Wall from Wapakoneta to Custenborder Field where it will be assembled and put on display starting Thursday, Sept. 16. The opening ceremony will be at 5:30 p.m.. The Vietnam Wall coming to Sidney was organized by the Shelby County Historical Society and a legion of volunteers.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News