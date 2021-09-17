Alpha Center is on the move

SIDNEY – Alpha Community Center is getting a new home.

“After 37 years of operation we are moving to a larger newer structure better able to address current needs,” said Jan Geuy, executive director. “We’ll be resuming indoor operations, restoring meals, chapel and other programming to full service level.”

New services will be upcoming including an additional Family Night meal and shuttle bus pick up for meal transport. Sunday worship will resume Oct. 10. Community of Hope Church, formerly JOY Church will serve breakfast at 8:30 a.m. with the service beginning at 9 a.m.

Opening week will include some special events like the inaugural Friday Family Night dinner and a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

“Please join us as we celebrate the future of the Alpha Community Center,” said Geuy.

The new location for the Alpha Community Center is 950 Childrens Home Road.

Meal, shuttle schedule

The new meal schedule for the center once it has moved to its new location is:

• Breakfast: 7:30 to 8 a.m.

• Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The new shuttle pick-up schedule fro Monday to Friday is:

• Mystic Apartments, 6:35 a.m. and 10:35 a.m.

• Hilltop Avenue Apartments, 6:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.

• Humphrey Park, 7:05 a.m. and 11:05 a.m.

• Downtown, 330 E. Court St., 7:15 a.m. and 11: 15 a.m.