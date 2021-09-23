Nashville-based quartet presenting free local concert in Sidney

SIDNEY — Beloved Nashville-based quartet, New Legacy Project, will be live in concert at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, at Solid Rock Church in Sidney.

Formerly the Blackwood Legacy, New Legacy is led by Rick Price, who spent much of his 40-year career with the Grammy and Dove Award winning Blackwood Brothers, and who was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame with the legendary quartet.

“It has been my great privilege to carry on the grand tradition of Southern Gospel music, and to work with dedicated and talented men who allow us to add a contemporary element that speaks to all ages. And with everything the world has gone through this past year, we need to get this hopeful message out now more than ever. We are ready to celebrate live and in person,” Price said

Solid Rock Church is located at 2745 State Route 29N. Admission is free, and seating is first come, first serve. The concert is a non-denominational, non-ticket event. All required social distancing practices will be observed. For more information, contact the church at 937-492-0770.

To connect with New Legacy Project just follow them on social media or their website at www.NewLegacyProject.com.

About New Legacy Project

Price, owner and founder of New Legacy Project, began his 40-year career in Southern Gospel music with the legendary Blackwood Brothers Quartet. Originally a protégé of the late Cecil Blackwood, Rick was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame with the Grammy and Dove-award winning group in the 1990’s.

After Cecil’s death, and with the support of his widow, he and Chris Blackwood formed the Blackwood Legacy. It was Price’s desire to carry on the heritage of his beloved mentor. The group has been continuously touring through the United States since their formation in 2001.

In 2016, Price made the decision to rename the group to New Legacy Project, recognizing that God was speaking into the ministry in a new way. Price has surrounded himself with some of the finest singers and musicians in the industry today. Known for their flawless harmonies, homespun humor and impeccable delivery, the group tour about 180 dates per year, coast to coast.