Free program on diabetes hosted by StoryPoint, UVMC

TROY — StoryPoint Troy and Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) will host a free lunch program with education on diabetes, diet and nutrition, exercise, and other topics related to managing diabetes on Thursday, Oct. 7, at noon at StoryPoint, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy.

Presenter will be Tracy Schneider, RN, MSN, diabetes educator, who counsels patients and provides a monthly diabetes class at UVMC.

Complimentary lunch will be provided.

Space is limited. To register or for more information, please contact Kristy Osting at 937-541-5182 or kosting@storypoint.com.