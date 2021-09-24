On the agendas

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 27, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at 3:45 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

The purpose of the meeting is for City Council to hold an executive session to consider the employment of a public official/employee.