2021 PumpkinFest

Shifferly Road Band perms at New Bremen PumpkinFest on Friday, Sept. 24

People eat at New Bremen PumpkinFest on Friday, Sept. 24.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_6572.jpg People eat at New Bremen PumpkinFest on Friday, Sept. 24. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Brad Rindler, of Osgood, tries his hand with the “mug shuffle” at New Bremen PumpkinFest on Friday, Sept. 24

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_6586.jpg Brad Rindler, of Osgood, tries his hand with the “mug shuffle” at New Bremen PumpkinFest on Friday, Sept. 24 Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Ken Balster, of New Bremen, cooks burgers at New Bremen PumpkinFest on Friday, Sept. 24

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_6607.jpg Ken Balster, of New Bremen, cooks burgers at New Bremen PumpkinFest on Friday, Sept. 24 Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Setting up handmade furniture to sell at New Bremen PumpkinFest on Friday, Sept. 24 are, left to right, Jackie Nelson, of Weston, Kennedy Trego, 10, of New Bremen, and Ben Nelson, and his daughter, Claire Nelson, 10, of New Bremen.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_6620.jpg Setting up handmade furniture to sell at New Bremen PumpkinFest on Friday, Sept. 24 are, left to right, Jackie Nelson, of Weston, Kennedy Trego, 10, of New Bremen, and Ben Nelson, and his daughter, Claire Nelson, 10, of New Bremen. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Kids play on inflatable jungle gyms at New Bremen PumpkinFest on Friday, Sept. 24

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_6629.jpg Kids play on inflatable jungle gyms at New Bremen PumpkinFest on Friday, Sept. 24 Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Shifferly Road Band perms at New Bremen PumpkinFest on Friday, Sept. 24