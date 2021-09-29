Council prepares for street reconstruction

NEW BREMEN – The reconstruction of Jefferson Street was moved forward at the Sept. 27 meeting of New Bremen Village Council. Also, the date for the village Christmas tree lighting ceremony was set. Village Administrator Brent Richter said that the Jefferson Street Reconstruction project will go out for bids on Oct. 28 with bids opened on Nov. 18. The project will extend from Klee Road to state Route 274

Richter also received permission to apply for Ohio Public Works Commission funding for curb replacement on state Route 274 inside the village limits. Richter plans to use OPWC funds because the Ohio Department of Transportation was planning to redo the pavement on state Route 274 in 2024 and this grant would allow bringing the curbs up to proper standards.

Mayor Robert Parker announced the Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will be Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. behind the public library. Music will be provided by the New Bremen high school band and choir before Santa Claus arrives to hand out candy canes.

Jacob Larger, finance committee chair, reported that last month’s revenues were $1,447,877.30 and expenses were $1,337,723.07. Council also approved an emergency ordinance to create an Auxiliary Police Unit 7. Police Chief Mike Skinner requested the action to allow him to bring a potential police candidate into volunteer service to the village. The action was needed so that Skinner could get a ruling from the Ohio Attorney General is the candidate’s out-of-state police training met Ohio standards for employment as a police officer.

Approved was a final reading that will allow Mescher Properties LLC to have a setback variance on Lot 10 in the Bunker Hill Industrial Park Tabled were ordinances to increase wastewater rates and to accept donation of a sign for the Lockkeepers House from New Bremen Historical Society and Miami Erie Canal Corridor Association.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

