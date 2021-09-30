Darke County Foundation donates to Big Brothers Big Sisters

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Foundation recently awarded a grant to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County.

The grant will be used for Darke County Big Buddies after-school mentorship programs within Ansonia, Greenville, Tri-Village and Versailles School Districts. Big Buddies is a nine-month commitment where high school students volunteer two times per month to mentor elementary students. During these meetings, high school students, under the supervision of Big Brothers Big Sisters staff, work with one or two children on different educational and recreational activities.

Last school year, Big Brothers Big Sisters served 40 students under the age of 18 in their after-school Big Buddies programs throughout Darke County. High school mentoring programs have become a widespread component of many nationally affiliated Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies. Studies prove that children who spend time with a positive role model are more likely to become healthy, productive adults. This donation will allow Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County to expand and continue their Big Buddies programs in Darke County.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County is actively recruiting Bigs and Littles for all of their after school programs. Anyone who is interested in enrolling a child or becoming a volunteer can contact the agency at 937-492-7611, 937-547-9622 or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information. Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit United Way member agency.