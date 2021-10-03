Mercy Mission House progress detailed

Mercy Mission House Board Chair Emily Neu, left, of Sidney, gives visitors a tour of the Mercy Mission House currently under construction at 950 Children’s Home Road. The tour was part of a Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours Event at the short term housing center on Thursday, Sept. 30. The Alpha Community Center, Holy Angels Soup Kitchen and Bridges Community Action Partnership will also be located on the site. There will also be one Family Resource officer available. The event included a toast and was co-hosted by the Shelby County United Way. Neu hopes to have the shelter opened around early January.

The outside of the building where food will be made and served. Men will also be lodged here.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_6196.jpg The outside of the building where food will be made and served. Men will also be lodged here.

The people who have worked on the Mercy Mission House project.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_6099.jpg The people who have worked on the Mercy Mission House project.

A toast held at the Mercy Mission House during a Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours Event at the short term housing center on Thursday, Sept. 30. The Alpha Community Center, Holy Angels Soup Kitchen and Bridges Community Action Partnership will also be located on the site. There will also be one Family Resource officer available. The event included a toast and was co-hosted by the Shelby County United Way. Neu hopes to have the shelter opened around early January.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_6120.jpg A toast held at the Mercy Mission House during a Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours Event at the short term housing center on Thursday, Sept. 30. The Alpha Community Center, Holy Angels Soup Kitchen and Bridges Community Action Partnership will also be located on the site. There will also be one Family Resource officer available. The event included a toast and was co-hosted by the Shelby County United Way. Neu hopes to have the shelter opened around early January.

Mercy Mission House Board Chair Emily Neu, left, of Sidney, gives visitors a tour of the Mercy Mission House currently under construction at 950 Children’s Home Road. The tour was part of a Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours Event at the short term housing center on Thursday, Sept. 30. The Alpha Community Center, Holy Angels Soup Kitchen and Bridges Community Action Partnership will also be located on the site. There will also be one Family Resource officer available. The event included a toast and was co-hosted by the Shelby County United Way. Neu hopes to have the shelter opened around early January.