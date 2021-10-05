Celebrating Halloween

Dominic Casto, of Sidney, puts a skeleton, that keeps falling over, back upright on his porch on Tuesday, Oct. 5. Casto’s parents, Kelli and Jason Hart are the decorators of the porch on the house built in 1890 located along South Main Avenue. Kelli and Jason made body molds for their monsters by wrapping themselves in Saran Wrap then several layers of duct tape. They then stuffed the resulting mold with pillow stuffing. The vampire on the left was made with this technique. Kelli said they decided to come back bigger and better than ever this year after not putting up Halloween decorations last year due to the stress of Covid-19 and a family illness.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News