Police search for man who shot officer

The Piqua tactical team arrives with their Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected, MRAP, vehicle during the search for a man who reportedly shot a Sidney police officer. The staging area was near Highland Avenue and Lynn Street on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Ohio State Highway Patrol officers block-off Highland Avenue at its intersection with West North Street while a search was on for a man who reportedly shot a Sidney police officer on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Botkins police officers and an Ohio State Highway Patrol officer take out weapons upon arriving on Highland Avenue near its intersection with Lynn Avenue around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6. A massive manhunt was underway for a man who reportedly shot a Sidney police officer. The Piqua tactical team arrived with their Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected, MRAP, vehicle and a helicopter circled the area with its spotlight on. Also responding was the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson Center Police. The shot police officer was reportedly alive.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Steele
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
SIDNEY — The search continues for a man accused of shooting a Sidney police officer.
According to a press release from Chief Will Balling, on Oct.6, 2021, officers of the Sidney Police Department attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant on Brandon Steele in the 700 block Of Lynn Street. As officers approached the residence Steele fled on foot. Steele and a Sidney Police Department officer met towards the dead end of Ronan where shots were fired. The suspect fled south again and was encountered in an alley off of Taft Street. The suspect fired his weapon again at another Sidney Police Department officer who was stuck by the gunfire. Steele fled again on foot and eluded capture.
The Sidney Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Brandon Steele, age 34. If you have any information on his whereabouts contact the Sidney Police Dept. at 937-498-2351 Steele is considered armed and dangerous.
The Piqua tactical team arrives with their Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected, MRAP, vehicle during the search for a man who reportedly shot a Sidney police officer. The staging area was near Highland Avenue and Lynn Street on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Ohio State Highway Patrol officers block-off Highland Avenue at its intersection with West North Street while a search was on for a man who reportedly shot a Sidney police officer on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Botkins police officers and an Ohio State Highway Patrol officer take out weapons upon arriving on Highland Avenue near its intersection with Lynn Avenue around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6. A massive manhunt was underway for a man who reportedly shot a Sidney police officer. The Piqua tactical team arrived with their Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected, MRAP, vehicle and a helicopter circled the area with its spotlight on. Also responding was the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson Center Police. The shot police officer was reportedly alive.
Steele