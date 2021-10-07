Police search for man who shot officer

SIDNEY — The search continues for a man accused of shooting a Sidney police officer.

According to a press release from Chief Will Balling, on Oct.6, 2021, officers of the Sidney Police Department attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant on Brandon Steele in the 700 block Of Lynn Street. As officers approached the residence Steele fled on foot. Steele and a Sidney Police Department officer met towards the dead end of Ronan where shots were fired. The suspect fled south again and was encountered in an alley off of Taft Street. The suspect fired his weapon again at another Sidney Police Department officer who was stuck by the gunfire. Steele fled again on foot and eluded capture.

The Sidney Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Brandon Steele, age 34. If you have any information on his whereabouts contact the Sidney Police Dept. at 937-498-2351 Steele is considered armed and dangerous.