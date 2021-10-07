Painting Exhibit coming to the Hayner Center

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to present Light and Color: Portraits and Landscapes by Heather Bullach.

The exhibit will be on display at the Hayner Center from Oct. 8 through Nov. 28. The Hayner Center is located at 301 W. Main St. in Troy. The public is invited to a reception honoring the artist on Friday, Nov. 12 from 5 to 6:45 p.m. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.

Heather Bullach is a portrait and landscape artist working primarily in oils. Her style ranges from hyper-realism to expressive impressionism. She earned her bachelor’s degree in art at Malone University in Canton in 2011. Her work is widely exhibited around northeast Ohio, including seven solo exhibitions since 2011. Her work can be found in two public artworks in Downtown Canton. She taught painting at Malone University from 2015 to 2019, and currently resides in Canton.

“I am captivated by light.” says Heather, “The way light shifts, creates colors, evokes moods and emotions; the way it changes with the time of day, with the weather, and with the season. I love capturing these nuances, whether they are playing across a face and figure or in the landscapes around my Northeast Ohio home.”

“The first time Heather Bullach’s work was hosted by the Hayner Center was in 2018 during the Art’s Alive Exhibit and Event. The exhibit committee was so taken with this artist’s talent that we wanted to share her artistic genius with the Troy community through a solo exhibit,” Exhibit Coordinator Leona Sargent said. “This exhibit must be experienced in person.”

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s hours of operation are Monday from 7 to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.