Local fund contributes to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County

VERSAILLES — The Ruth & Emerson Booher Advised Fund for Versailles, in conjunction with The Dayton Foundation, recently awarded a grant to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County.

The grant will be used for the Versailles Big Buddies after-school mentorship program. Big Buddies is a nine-month commitment where high school students volunteer two times per month to mentor elementary students. During these meetings, high school students, under the supervision of Big Brothers Big Sisters staff, work with one or two children on different educational and recreational activities. During the 2020-2021 school year, the agency will be utilizing the Peace Education Foundation’s “Peace Works” curriculum which focuses on therapy games which adds a learning spin to the childhood games we all use to play.

Last school year, Big Brothers Big Sisters served 24 students under the age of 18 in their after-school Big Buddies program in Versailles. High school mentoring programs have become a widespread component of many nationally affiliated Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies. Studies prove that children who spend time with a positive role model are more likely to become healthy, productive adults. This donation will allow Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County to expand and continue their Big Buddies program in Versailles. This year, Big Buddies is in great need of Versailles High School students to step up and fill the shoes of last year’s graduating seniors. Volunteering for this program is a win-win for everyone involved.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit United Way member agency. Anyone who would like to defend the potential of child, either through volunteering or financial contribution, can contact the agency at 937-492-7611, 937-547-9622 or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information.