Fort Loramie teenager creates drop-off box for retired flags

FORT LORAMIE — Aubrey Baker, daughter of Jack and Annette Baker, participated in the Fort Loramie Liberty Days Queen contest this past July and was sponsored by Fort Loramie American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 355.

As part of this contest, the participants must complete a patriotic project and Baker chose to create a retired flag drop box to be located at the Fort Loramie American Legion, Post 355.

Baker’s project earned her the ‘Most Patriotic’ award and she was also named the first runner-up during the Queen contest.

The retired flag drop box can be found at the Fort Loramie American Legion, Post 355 near the rear entrance. Community members may deposit their worn, torn or tattered flags at any time and these flags will be respectfully retired according the the US Flag Code.